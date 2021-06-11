Facebook : White House says G7 leaders will endorse proposed 15% global minimum corporate tax

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - G7 leaders meeting in
Britain will endorse U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal for
global minimum tax of at least 15% on corporations, White House
national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter on
Friday.
The U.S. Treasury in May proposed a global minimum corporate
tax of at least 15% to try to end a downward spiral of corporate
tax rates.
"America is rallying the world to make big multinational
corporations pay their fair share so we can invest in our middle
class at home," Sullivan tweeted.
By supporting the move, major economies are aiming to
discourage multinationals from shifting profits - and tax
revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales
are made.
Current global tax rules date back to the 1920s and struggle
with multinational tech giants that sell services remotely and
attribute much of their profits to intellectual property held in
low-tax jurisdictions.
U.S. tech giants such as Facebook and Amazon
could benefit from the agreement to create a global minimum 15%
corporate tax rate if the final deal also scraps increasingly
popular digital services taxes, according to industry lobbyists.
https://reut.rs/359z1u1
The decision had been expected after G7 finance officials
backed a tax rate of at least 15% during a meeting on June 5.
The U.S. Treasury has said the G7's endorsement will provide
momentum for advancing negotiations towards a broader G20
finance meeting in July in Italy.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her counterparts
from Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, and South Africa backed the
move in a column published Wednesday by the Washington Post.
They said they were confident that the global minimum tax
rate could ultimately be pushed higher than 15%, citing "the
ambition of the discussions thus far."
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Andrea Shalal; Additional
reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Alistair Bell)