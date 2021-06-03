Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : appoints its first chief business officer

06/03/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and Marne Levine, COO of Instagram, attend the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday appointed Marne Levine, vice president of global partnerships, as the social media giant's first chief business officer.

Fifty-year-old Levine said she will oversee Facebook's advertising business and global partnerships, in a post https://www.facebook.com/marne.levine/posts/10160493765124305. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

In Levine's over a decade-long stint at the company, she has served in various executive positions including chief operating officer of Instagram.

Facebook's Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer, who oversaw the advertising business and managed sales and marketing teams worldwide, said earlier this year he will leave the company towards the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
01:09pFACEBOOK  : appoints its first chief business officer
RE
12:23pHow to Prepare Financially for the Death of a Spouse -- Journal Report
DJ
11:35aSTREET COLOR : Facebook Names Marne Levine as Chief Business Officer: Axios
MT
11:09a195;rsted A/S Notification Of Managers' Transactions
DJ
08:46aFACEBOOK  : to help SMEs benefit from tourism recovery in Italy's rural towns
RE
07:21aEuropean Commission To Continue Vaccine Disinformation Monitoring Program Unt..
MT
06:55aFACEBOOK INC  : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:14aInstagram Opens Up to Help Businesses Handle Customer Service
DJ
02:16a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Commits To Sustainable Recycling Of Wind Turbine Blades
DJ
02:15a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Aims For Net-positive Biodiversity Impact From New Proje..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 753 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 933 B 933 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 385,40 $
Last Close Price 329,15 $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC20.50%933 293
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%113 733
TWITTER, INC.5.56%45 508
MATCH GROUP, INC.-7.78%37 684
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 764
NEW WORK SE-15.71%1 620