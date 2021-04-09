Facebook : axes 16,000 accounts for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes

April 9 (Reuters) - Social media company Facebook Inc
suspended 16,000 accounts for selling or buying fake reviews of
products and services on its platforms, after the Britain's
competition watchdog intervened for the second time, the
regulator said.
U.S.-based Facebook also made further changes to detect,
remove and prevent paid content which could mislead users on its
platforms, including popular photo-sharing app Instagram, UK's
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday.
"We have engaged extensively with the CMA to address this
issue. Fraudulent and deceptive activity is not allowed on our
platforms, including offering or trading fake reviews," a
Facebook representative said.
The CMA began a crackdown on false reviews from 2019 when it
first asked Facebook and e-commerce platform eBay Inc
to check their websites after it found evidence of a growing
marketplace for misleading customer reviews on the platforms.
Facebook has also been under scrutiny by the CMA for
antitrust concerns over the technology company's acquisition of
GIF website Giphy. It has been under pressure the world over for
its data sharing practices as well as fake news and hate speech.
"The pandemic has meant that more and more people are buying
online, and millions of us read reviews to enable us to make
informed choices when we shop around. That's why fake and
misleading reviews are so damaging," said CMA Chief Executive
Andrea Coscelli.
CMA's crackdown on Facebook coincides with Britain's
efforts to set up a dedicated digital markets unit within the
regulatory authority to specifically look at governing digital
platforms.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in
Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shinjini Ganguli)