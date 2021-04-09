Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : axes 16,000 accounts for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes

04/09/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 9 (Reuters) - Social media company Facebook Inc suspended 16,000 accounts for selling or buying fake reviews of products and services on its platforms, after the Britain's competition watchdog intervened for the second time, the regulator said.

U.S.-based Facebook also made further changes to detect, remove and prevent paid content which could mislead users on its platforms, including popular photo-sharing app Instagram, UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday.

"We have engaged extensively with the CMA to address this issue. Fraudulent and deceptive activity is not allowed on our platforms, including offering or trading fake reviews," a Facebook representative said.

The CMA began a crackdown on false reviews from 2019 when it first asked Facebook and e-commerce platform eBay Inc to check their websites after it found evidence of a growing marketplace for misleading customer reviews on the platforms.

Facebook has also been under scrutiny by the CMA for antitrust concerns over the technology company's acquisition of GIF website Giphy. It has been under pressure the world over for its data sharing practices as well as fake news and hate speech.

"The pandemic has meant that more and more people are buying online, and millions of us read reviews to enable us to make informed choices when we shop around. That's why fake and misleading reviews are so damaging," said CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli.

CMA's crackdown on Facebook coincides with Britain's efforts to set up a dedicated digital markets unit within the regulatory authority to specifically look at governing digital platforms. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 0.70% 62.19 Delayed Quote.22.91%
FACEBOOK INC -0.02% 313.02 Delayed Quote.14.59%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
06:09aFACEBOOK  : axes 16,000 accounts for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes
RE
04:08aFacebook Tackles Fake Reviews After UK Watchdog Investigation
DJ
04/08FACEBOOK  : services back up for thousands of users after outage
RE
04/08S&P 500 closes at record as interest rates retreat
RE
04/08FACEBOOK  : Sued by Muslim American Advocacy Group for Alleged Failure to Remove..
MT
04/08FACEBOOK  : U.S.-based Muslim advocacy group sues Facebook over claims it remove..
RE
04/08U.S. proposal to unblock global tax talks 'interesting' -France
RE
04/08As the U.S. Vaccinates Millions for Covid-19, Most Canadians Are Still Waitin..
DJ
04/08APPLE  : to start enforcing new app privacy notifications in coming weeks
RE
04/08FACEBOOK  : does not plan to notify half-billion users affected by data leak
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 610 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 891 B 891 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,93 $
Last Close Price 313,02 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC14.59%891 378
TWITTER, INC.31.52%56 695
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.73%39 149
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 269
NEW WORK SE-12.14%1 646
GREE, INC.-3.64%1 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ