    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/22 09:50:29 am
302.39 USD   +0.31%
08:14aFACEBOOK  : Incorporating More Feedback Into News Feed Ranking
PU
Facebook : begins testing ads in Instagram Reels

04/22/2021 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday said it will begin testing ads on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia, as the social media giant aims to make money from its short-form video feature.

The company is seeking to capitalize on its popularity in India, a fast-growing social media market, while rival TikTok has been banned from the country since last year. Facebook has said it plans to test other features in India, such as letting content creators share Reels videos on their Facebook accounts.

The introduction of ads is an "indication of how strong the momentum is for Reels," said Carolyn Everson, vice president of global business group at Facebook, in an interview. Everson declined to share usage metrics for Reels.

Facebook also announced Thursday it will let advertisers select categories of video content they want to place ads on, such as videos about children and parenting, animals and pets or fitness and workouts.

The effort is Facebook's biggest move yet to let brands advertise alongside content subjects. Advertisers typically use Facebook to target certain users by their interests.

"This is a big deal for marketers," Everson said.

Facebook added it will roll out sticker ads for Facebook Stories in the coming weeks. Brands can create stickers that creators will place in their Stories, and influencers will earn a cut of any sales made through the sticker ads.

The feature is part of Facebook's push to court content creators who are increasingly making money directly from fans and followers through platforms such as audio chat app Clubhouse and membership site Patreon.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 677 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 857 B 857 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,82 $
Last Close Price 301,47 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC10.36%859 907
TWITTER, INC.24.34%52 301
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.71%37 938
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 444
NEW WORK SE-10.54%1 694
GREE, INC.-5.12%1 144
