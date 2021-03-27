Facebook : freezes Venezuela president Maduro's page over COVID-19 misinformation

CARACAS, March 27 (Reuters) - Facebook has frozen Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro's page for violating policies against
spreading misinformation about COVID-19 by promoting a remedy he
claims, without evidence, can cure the disease, a company
spokesman said on Saturday.
Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution
derived from thyme, as a "miracle" medication that neutralizes
the coronavirus with no side effects, a claim doctors say is not
backed by science.
Facebook has taken down a video in which Maduro promotes the
medication because it violates a policy against false claims
"that something can guarantee prevention from getting COVID-19
or can guarantee recovery from COVID-19."
"We follow guidance from the WHO
that says there is currently no medication to cure the virus,"
the spokesman told Reuters. "Due to repeated violations of our
rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which
it will be read-only."
Maduro in the video says Carvativir, which he calls "miracle
drops" of 19th century Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez
who has been beatified by the Roman Catholic Church, can be used
preventively and therapeutically against the coronavirus.
The administrators of the page were notified of the policy
violation, the Facebook spokesman said.
Maduro's account on photo-sharing social media platform
Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will not be affected.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately reply
to a request for comment.
Maduro in February said Facebook "censored" videos in which
he showed Carvativir. He has in the past said he and his allies
have been treated unfairly by social media companies, including
what he calls arbitrary suspension of accounts.
Maduro frequently uses social media including both Facebook
and Twitter, and has at times broadcast speeches over Facebook
Live.
Venezuela's official figures as of Friday showed 154,905
cases of coronavirus and 1,543 deaths, though opposition critics
say the actual figure is likely higher due to limited testing.
