Facebook : messaging service gets delayed Brazil nod for payments

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Tuesday cleared the way for Facebook's WhatsApp messaging
service to let its users send each other funds using the Visa
Inc and Mastercard card networks, months after
vetoing WhatsApp's initial attempt.
When WhatsApp tried to launch the transfer service last
June, the central bank said it could damage Brazil's existing
payments system in terms of competition, efficiency and data
privacy, adding that the service had failed to obtain the needed
licenses.
The regulatory friction was the latest setback for
Facebook's effort to use its social media platforms to compete
with banks and fintechs in allowing fast electronic funds
transfers.
The regulatory approval comes months after the central bank
launched its own instant payments system in November, called
Pix, which has since been widely adopted.
After initially trying to avoid becoming a financial
services company in Brazil and seeking to piggyback on Visa and
Mastercard's existing central bank licenses, WhatsApp
surrendered to regulatory pressure, obtaining formal approval as
a payments initiator using Visa and Mastercard as processors.
Both card networks also had to obtain new permits to operate
with Facebook's messaging app, which itself will be regulated by
the central bank.
Still, WhatsApp is only allowed to do peer-to-peer payments,
not involving merchants, unlike the free Pix service, which can
be used to pay businesses and individuals. Facebook is still
seeking approval to operate with merchants.
"(We) are making the final preparations to have payments on
WhatsApp available in Brazil as soon as possible," a WhatsApp
spokesperson said in a statement. The messaging platform, which
has over 120 million users in Brazil, did not say when it will
start offering the service.
