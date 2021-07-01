Facebook : partners with 'Assassin's Creed' maker in cloud-gaming push

Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including "Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch" by Atari, and "Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed" and "Dragon Mania Legends" by Gameloft.

With the Ubisoft tie-up, Facebook said its users will now have access to titles including "Hungry Shark Evolution", "Hungry Dragon" and the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise.

The San Francisco-based company also said https://www.facebook.com/fbgaminghome/blog/cloud-gaming-momentum its cloud-streamed games are now available to more than 98% of the population in the United States, adding that the roll-out has begun in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early next year.

In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media pla

tform, allowing users to stream and play games without downloading them. https://reut.rs/3qJifvx

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)