FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook : plans to reopen California HQ on May 10

03/26/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it plans to reopen its Menlo Park, California headquarters with 10% occupancy on May 10, if the COVID-19 situation begins to improve.

Major tech companies including Facebook were among the fastest to shift to work from home during last year's lockdowns and have regularly extended the freedom to continue do so for their employees.

The social media company said its offices in Fremont and Sunnyvale are also scheduled to reopen at 10% capacity on May 17 and May 24 respectively, while its San Francisco office would reopen on June 7.

Ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29, and
provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis". (https://reut.rs/3tY6SQR)

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 794 B 794 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 278,74 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC2.04%779 550
TWITTER, INC.13.02%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-10.97%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
NEW WORK SE-22.32%1 583
