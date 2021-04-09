Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FB
Facebook : removes 16,000 groups for selling fake reviews after UK intervention

04/09/2021 | 11:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say Facebook "removes", not "suspends", 16,000 "groups", not "accounts")

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday social media company Facebook Inc removed 16,000 groups that were selling and buying fake reviews of various products and services, the second time the regulator had to intervene.

Facebook has also made further changes for detecting and removing paid content which could mislead users on its platforms, including the popular photo-sharing app Instagram, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 610 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 891 B 891 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,93 $
Last Close Price 313,02 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC14.59%891 378
TWITTER, INC.31.52%56 695
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.73%39 149
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 269
NEW WORK SE-12.14%1 646
GREE, INC.-4.30%1 149
