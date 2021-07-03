Facebook : says services restored after outage

July 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram on Saturday.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)