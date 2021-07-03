Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : says services restored after outage

07/03/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram on Saturday.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK, INC.
04:43pFACEBOOK  : says services restored after outage
RE
07/02Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says
RE
07/02FACEBOOK  : under fire as U.S. lawmakers press for new antitrust complaint
RE
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, J&J, Volkswagen, CaixaBank, Robinhood...
07/02FACEBOOK  : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
07/02FACEBOOK  : Tests Asking US Users if They Know Anyone Who's 'Becoming An Extremi..
MT
07/02Amazon, Apple Face Antitrust Investigation in Spain -- Update
DJ
07/02NEW TESLA MODEL CAUGHT FIRE WHILE DR : lawyer
RE
07/02Facebook set to finance regional Australia newspaper fund
RE
07/02Big Tech's push into India's financial sector raises concerns, says central b..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 696 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 006 B 1 006 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 354,70 $
Average target price 384,76 $
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.29.85%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.27.79%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.75%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-3.93%1 796