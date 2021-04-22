Log in
302.24 USD   +0.26%
FACEBOOK  : to incorporate user feedback on News Feed arrangement
RE
09:35aFACEBOOK  : begins testing ads in Instagram Reels
RE
08:14aFACEBOOK  : Incorporating More Feedback Into News Feed Ranking
PU
Facebook : to incorporate user feedback on News Feed arrangement

04/22/2021 | 09:37am EDT
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was taking steps to incorporate direct feedback from users to arrange their News Feed as per their preference.

Facebook's News Feed, which comprises posts from friends and businesses, is the first thing users see when they open their account on the mobile app or go to the website.

The company is running tests globally to get more specific feedback from users on what they want to see, wrote Facebook in a blogpost. (https://bit.ly/3sFLajD)

Facebook also said it would look at posts with lots of angry reactions and ask people what content they want less of.

Users have asked for more control over their feed, and for less political and more motivational content, the social media company has said previously.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
