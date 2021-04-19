Facebook : to launch new audio products

April 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is planning to
launch in the coming months several audio products including
podcast discovery, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said
on Monday in an interview with Platformer editor Casey Newton.
The world's largest social network will launch Soundbites in
the next few months, he said. Soundbites is an audio version of
Facebook's short video feature Reels.
The success of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated
the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people
stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
