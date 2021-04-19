Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/19 02:01:01 pm
302.115 USD   -1.33%
01:59pBE HEARD : Bringing Social Audio Experiences to Facebook
PU
01:41pFACEBOOK IS WORKING WITH SPOTIFY ON Feature TO SHARE AND PLAY MUSIC - CEO
RE
01:36pFACEBOOK  : to launch new audio products
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : to launch new audio products

04/19/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
April 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is planning to launch in the coming months several audio products including podcast discovery, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday in an interview with Platformer editor Casey Newton.

The world's largest social network will launch Soundbites in the next few months, he said. Soundbites is an audio version of Facebook's short video feature Reels.

The success of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 33 157 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 870 B 870 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,07 $
Last Close Price 306,18 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.12.09%869 937
TWITTER, INC.29.49%55 819
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.90%39 082
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 899
NEW WORK SE-9.82%1 700
GREE, INC.-2.15%1 164
