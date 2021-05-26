Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Facebook : to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation

05/26/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would take "stronger" action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on the platform.

Facebook will reduce the distribution of all posts in its news feed from a user account if it frequently shares content that has been flagged as false by one of the company's fact-checking partners, the social media giant said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3oQ6HWy)

It added that it was also launching ways to inform people if they are interacting with content that has been rated by a fact-checker.

False claims and conspiracies have proliferated on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether it's false or misleading content about COVID-19 and vaccines, climate change, elections or other topics, we're making sure fewer people see misinformation on our apps," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December, ahead of an inspection by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms are tackling misinformation.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 828 M - -
Net cash 2021 83 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 929 B 929 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 385,10 $
Last Close Price 327,79 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC20.00%929 437
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 158
TWITTER, INC.5.26%45 380
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.58%38 972
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 969
NEW WORK SE-12.50%1 685