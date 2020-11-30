Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/30 12:13:24 pm
273.735 USD   -1.47%
FACEBOOK : Kustomer to Join Facebook
PU
11:56aFACEBOOK : nears deal to buy customer-service startup Kustomer - WSJ
RE
11:48aFACEBOOK : nears deal to buy customer-service startup Kustomer - WSJ
RE
Facebook : nears deal to buy customer-service startup Kustomer - WSJ

11/30/2020 | 11:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service startup at about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook and Kustomer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Kustomer, which helps businesses aggregate and handle customer inquiries from multiple platforms, already offers its services on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The deal would help Facebook to further its efforts on the e-commerce front, the WSJ report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)

Earlier this year, Facebook launched Shops, a service that allows businesses to display and sell products across its platforms.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 587 M - -
Net income 2020 26 870 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 791 B 791 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 315,73 $
Last Close Price 277,81 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC35.35%791 284
MATCH GROUP, INC.70.05%37 139
TWITTER45.37%36 962
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 558
SINA CORPORATION8.57%2 589
NEW WORK SE-12.67%1 714
