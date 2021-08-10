Facebook : removes Russian network that targeted influencers to peddle anti-vax messages

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Tuesday it had
removed a network of accounts from Russia that it linked to a
marketing firm which aimed to enlist influencers to push
anti-vaccine content about the COVID-19 jabs.
The social media company said it had banned accounts
connected to Fazze, a subsidiary of UK-registered marketing firm
AdNow, which primarily conducted its operations from Russia, for
violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said
the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in
India, Latin America and, to a smaller extent, the United
States.
The company's investigators called the campaign a
"disinformation laundromat," creating misleading articles and
petitions on forums like Reddit, Medium and Change.org, and
using fake accounts on platforms like Facebook and Instagram to
amplify the content. Facebook said while the majority of the
campaign fell flat, the crux of it appeared to be engaging with
paid influencers and these posts attracted "some limited
attention."
False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and its
vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent
months. Major tech firms like Facebook have been criticized by
U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden's administration, who say
the spread of online lies about vaccines is making it harder to
fight the pandemic.
Facebook said the Russia-linked operation started with the
creation of batches of fake accounts in 2020, likely originating
from account farms in Bangladesh and Pakistan, which posed as
being based in India. It said the network posted memes and
comments on its platforms in November and December 2020 claiming
the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would turn people into
chimpanzees, often using scenes from the 1968 "Planet of the
Apes" movie.
Alongside this "spammy" campaign, Facebook said a number of
health and wellbeing influencers on Instagram also shared
hashtags and petitions used by the campaign. It said this was
likely part of the operation's known tactics of working with
influencers.
Facebook said that in May 2021, after five months of
inactivity, the operation then started questioning the safety of
the Pfizer vaccine by pushing an allegedly "hacked and leaked"
AstraZeneca document. Facebook investigators said the two phases
of activity coincided with periods when several governments were
reportedly discussing emergency authorizations for the vaccines.
According to media reports, Fazze contacted influencers on
YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in several countries to ask them
to push anti-vaccine content for payment, but two French and
German influencers exposed the campaign earlier this year,
spurring research into the firm.
AdNow did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for
comment. Reuters could not immediately reach Fazze for comment.
Researchers have noted an increase both in "for-hire"
influence campaigns and also in deceptive operations targeting
real online personalities to deliver messages to these
influencers' own ready-made audiences.
Facebook said it took down 65 Facebook accounts and 243
Instagram accounts as part of the Fazze-linked operation. It
said 24,000 accounts followed one or more of the Instagram
accounts. The company said questions about the campaign
remained, such as who commissioned Fazze to run it.
Facebook also said in its Tuesday report it had in July
removed a separate network in Myanmar, linked to individuals
associated with the Myanmar military and targeting audiences in
the country. It said the operation used duplicate and fake
accounts, some posing as protesters and members of the
opposition while others ran pro-military Facebook Pages.
The social network banned the Myanmar military from Facebook
and Instagram in February, after the army seized power in a
coup.
