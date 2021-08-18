Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : removes dozens of vaccine misinformation 'superspreaders'

08/18/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms.

Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under fire from the Biden administration for the alarming spread https://www.reuters.com/technology/white-house-sees-youtube-facebook-judge-jury-executioner-vaccine-misinformation-2021-07-23 of vaccine misinformation that is hitting the pace of inoculation in a country where many are hostile to being vaccinated.

A recent report https://www.counterhate.com/disinfosequel from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) showed 12 anti-vaccine accounts are spreading nearly two-thirds of anti-vaccine misinformation online.

Facebook disputed the methodology behind the report, but said on Wednesday it removed over three dozen pages, groups and Facebook or Instagram accounts linked to these 12 people for violating its policies.

"We have also imposed penalties on nearly two dozen additional Pages, groups or accounts linked to these 12 people," Facebook said in a blogpost https://about.fb.com/news/2021/08/taking-action-against-vaccine-misinformation-superspreaders titled "How We're Taking Action Against Vaccine Misinformation Superspreaders".

Some of the main pieces of vaccine misinformation the Biden administration is fighting include that the COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective, false claims that they carry microchips and that they hurt women's fertility, a White House official had said last month.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.09% 2732.91 Delayed Quote.55.95%
FACEBOOK INC -0.01% 358.4018 Delayed Quote.31.22%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
02:41pFACEBOOK : removes dozens of vaccine misinformation 'superspreaders'
RE
01:24pFACEBOOK : How We're Taking Action Against Vaccine Misinformation Superspreaders
PU
01:14pFACEBOOK : Community Standards Enforcement Report, Second Quarter 2021
PU
01:14pFACEBOOK : Introducing the Widely Viewed Content Report
PU
11:40aCourt rejects 'shockingly low' 4-year sentence for NY woman who aided Islamic..
RE
10:25aVC DAILY : Remote Work Boosts Blogging Platform; New Tech-Industry Battle Is Tak..
DJ
09:19aFACEBOOK : MEDIA-Zuckerberg says Facebook removed 18 mln posts with COVID-19 mis..
RE
05:24aTencent Second-Quarter Profit Rose 29%, Driven by Fintech, Advertising Busine..
DJ
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Facebook Insider Exercises Options Derivative Securities, Sells..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Acquires Facebook Stock Via Option/Derivative Security,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 011 B 1 011 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 358,45 $
Average target price 413,74 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC31.22%1 010 630
TWITTER, INC.16.12%50 071
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%37 988
MATCH GROUP, INC.-13.37%36 254
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 566
NEW WORK SE-6.43%1 725