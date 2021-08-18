Facebook : removes dozens of vaccine misinformation 'superspreaders'

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it removed over
three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19
vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to
tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their
platforms.
Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under
fire from the Biden administration for the alarming spread https://www.reuters.com/technology/white-house-sees-youtube-facebook-judge-jury-executioner-vaccine-misinformation-2021-07-23
of vaccine misinformation that is hitting the pace of
inoculation in a country where many are hostile to being
vaccinated.
A recent report https://www.counterhate.com/disinfosequel
from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) showed 12
anti-vaccine accounts are spreading nearly two-thirds of
anti-vaccine misinformation online.
Facebook disputed the methodology behind the report, but
said on Wednesday it removed over three dozen pages, groups and
Facebook or Instagram accounts linked to these 12 people for
violating its policies.
"We have also imposed penalties on nearly two dozen
additional Pages, groups or accounts linked to these 12 people,"
Facebook said in a blogpost https://about.fb.com/news/2021/08/taking-action-against-vaccine-misinformation-superspreaders
titled "How We're Taking Action Against Vaccine Misinformation
Superspreaders".
Some of the main pieces of vaccine misinformation the Biden
administration is fighting include that the COVID-19 vaccines
are ineffective, false claims that they carry microchips and
that they hurt women's fertility, a White House official had
said last month.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)