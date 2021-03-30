Facebook's Revenue Chief to Depart Toward End of Year

By Dave Sebastian

Facebook Inc. Revenue Chief David Fischer said he is leaving the social-media giant toward the end of the year after about 11 years at the company.

Before joining Facebook in 2010, Mr. Fischer served as vice president of global online sales and operations at Alphabet Inc.'s Google and was deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Treasury Department.

As revenue chief, Mr. Fischer oversees Facebook's advertising business and manages sales and marketing.

"As for what's to come after that, my main goal is to take some time with family and friends, to hopefully do some traveling as that becomes possible, and then to think about what challenges to take on next," Mr. Fischer said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

