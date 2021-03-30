Log in
FACEBOOK, INC.

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
Facebook's Revenue Chief to Depart Toward End of Year

03/30/2021 | 11:50am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Facebook Inc. Revenue Chief David Fischer said he is leaving the social-media giant toward the end of the year after about 11 years at the company.

Before joining Facebook in 2010, Mr. Fischer served as vice president of global online sales and operations at Alphabet Inc.'s Google and was deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Treasury Department.

As revenue chief, Mr. Fischer oversees Facebook's advertising business and manages sales and marketing.

"As for what's to come after that, my main goal is to take some time with family and friends, to hopefully do some traveling as that becomes possible, and then to think about what challenges to take on next," Mr. Fischer said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1149ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 708 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 828 B 828 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 338,29 $
Last Close Price 290,82 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.6.47%828 159
TWITTER, INC.16.23%50 104
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.93%35 814
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 158
NEW WORK SE-20.18%1 478
GREE, INC.-5.79%1 107
