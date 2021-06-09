Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook's global ads chief Everson leaves company

06/09/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc ads chief Carolyn Everson is leaving the company, she said in a post on the social media platform on Wednesday.

"We wish Carolyn the best as she moves into a new chapter. We are grateful for her contributions," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Everson, who had been at Facebook more than a decade, was vice president of Facebook's Global Business Group. She was a key spokesperson for the company when more than 1,000 advertisers joined a Facebook boycott last summer over concerns it was not doing enough to combat hate speech on the platform.

The company said Nicola Mendelsohn, who runs the Europe, Middle East and Africa region of this division and has been at the company eight years, will be the new interim leader of the Global Business Group.

The news is one more shake-up in leadership at the world's largest social network, which last week announced that its vice president of global partnerships, Marne Levine, would be its first chief business officer.

Earlier this year, Everson's boss and Facebook's chief revenue officer, David Fischer, who oversees its advertising business and manages its sales and marketing teams worldwide, said he would leave the company toward the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:47pStocks touch new highs as volatility eases, dollar gains
RE
11:15aFacebook Lets More Employees Choose Full-Time Remote Work or Return to the Of..
DJ
10:14aEgyptian start-up offers end-to-end undertaking service
RE
09:15a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes Acquisition Of Ireland And Uk Onshore Wind Pow..
DJ
06/08Google Should Be Treated as Utility, Ohio Argues -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/08SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Struggle Tuesday But Housing, Real Estate Share..
MT
06/08Stocks touch new highs as volatility eases, dollar gains
RE
06/08Google Should Be Treated as Utility, Ohio Argues -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/08FACEBOOK  : New Ways for Creators to Make a Living
PU
06/08AVANZA BANK  : reports itself to the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection du..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 732 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 946 B 946 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 384,54 $
Last Close Price 333,68 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC22.16%946 138
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%109 870
TWITTER, INC.8.61%46 821
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.52%38 609
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 392
NEW WORK SE-13.93%1 650