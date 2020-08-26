Facebook : says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned
that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its
forthcoming iPhone operating system will "disproportionately
affect" the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to
serve ads in external apps.
In a blog post, Facebook said it was making several changes
to its advertising business in response to Apple's new rules,
which require increased user notifications for ad tracking and
will take effect when new iPhones arrive this fall.
Facebook said it was considering discontinuing on iPhones a
tool called Audience Network, which thousands of developers put
into their apps to serve ads.
In turn, Facebook collects data about users from the apps
where it serves those ads, which it uses to inform highly
tailored targeting throughout its business.
Apple has for years provided a tool called the identifier
for advertisers, or IDFA, that allowed Facebook and others to
engage in such tracking of users across apps.
But in June, the iPhone maker said such activity will
require a pop-up notification saying the app "would like
permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other
companies." Digital advertising experts expect most users will
decline to grant that permission.
"Apple's updates may render Audience Network so ineffective
on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14,"
Facebook said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/3lh5zcp)
As an alternative to the tracking tools it previously
provided advertisers, Apple created a new advertising network
technology that it says better protects user privacy. Facebook
on Wednesday said it would stop using Apple's older tracking
tools in its own apps and adopt Apple's new offering, though it
said Apple's new technology "limits the data available to
businesses for running and measuring campaigns."
The changes Facebook announced Wednesday will fall hardest
on ads that prompt users to install new mobile apps, a format
that is heavily used in the video game industry.
John Nardone, chief executive of ad serving software company
Flashtalking, said Apple's move to restrict its ad business
could be viewed as anti-competitive by raising prices for
consumers used to free, ad-supported apps.
"There's self-interest in Apple doing this because as the
advertising revenue stream becomes more difficult, then apps
have to charge users and Apple, as you know from the Epic Games
case, takes 30% of that," Nardone said. "Apple doesn't have a
stake in ads but they have a stake in paid apps."
For publishers the burden may be less, said David Chavern,
president of the News Media Alliance, which represents several
major U.S. publishers. Many rely on what is known as first-party
data, such as which stories a user reads, to determine which ads
to show, an activity which is not subject to Apple's new rules.
"News publishers aren't huge beneficiaries of cross-app
tracking and, more broadly, we all see the ecosystem moving
against highly targeted programmatic ads," he said. "There may
end up being benefits to publishers from that, such as a some
move back to contextual advertising."
