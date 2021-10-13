Facebook : says interim ads chief will fill role permanently

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said Wednesday it
appointed Nicola Mendelsohn as its new head of global business
group to oversee the social media company's vast advertising
business.
Mendelsohn has filled the role on an interim basis since
June, after the departure of former ads chief Carolyn Everson.
She previously served as vice president of Europe, Middle East
and Africa.
The news comes during a tumultuous period for Facebook,
after a whistleblower testified before the U.S. Senate last week
that Instagram caused mental health harm to teens, and revealed
she had leaked thousands of internal documents that served as
the basis of a Wall Street Journal investigation.
Facebook said Mendelsohn, currently based in London, will
relocate to New York.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas
Editing by Nick Zieminski)