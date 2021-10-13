Log in
Facebook : says interim ads chief will fill role permanently

10/13/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said Wednesday it appointed Nicola Mendelsohn as its new head of global business group to oversee the social media company's vast advertising business.

Mendelsohn has filled the role on an interim basis since June, after the departure of former ads chief Carolyn Everson. She previously served as vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The news comes during a tumultuous period for Facebook, after a whistleblower testified before the U.S. Senate last week that Instagram caused mental health harm to teens, and revealed she had leaked thousands of internal documents that served as the basis of a Wall Street Journal investigation.

Facebook said Mendelsohn, currently based in London, will relocate to New York.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 371 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 913 B 913 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 323,77 $
Average target price 416,22 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC18.53%912 852
TWITTER, INC.13.48%48 932
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.03%44 836
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 492
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 020
GREE, INC.38.51%1 530