Facebook : says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday
defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion
that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing
misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying
the facts tell a different story.
"The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US have
been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19," Facebook said
in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president.
"President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be
vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was
missed."
