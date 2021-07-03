Facebook says services restored after outage

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)