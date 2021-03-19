Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  FB
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/19 02:41:46 pm
290.255 USD   +4.18%
02:40pFacebook lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Treasury yields pause
RE
02:22pUK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook
RE
02:20pUK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT
RE
Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

03/19/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can," Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 793 B 793 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 278,62 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC2.00%779 550
TWITTER, INC.23.21%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.68%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.05%2 574
NEW WORK SE-16.43%1 583
