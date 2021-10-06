Facebook : slows down new product rollouts - WSJ

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has slowed down the
rollout of new products in recent days, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Executives at the social media company have also put a hold
on some work on existing products, the report said.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Last week, Facebook said it was putting a hold on the kids'
version of its photo-sharing app Instagram, amid growing
opposition from U.S lawmakers and advocacy groups citing safety
concerns.
Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after Frances
Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic
misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the
whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent Wall
Street Journal investigation.
Adding to the troubles, it also experienced a six-hour
outage on Monday due to a "faulty configuration change,"
preventing its 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media
and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and
Messenger.
Facebook shares, which are mildly down in afternoon trading,
have lost about 3% this week.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)