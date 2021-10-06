Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/06 01:59:10 pm
332.28 USD   -0.20%
01:29pFACEBOOK : slows down new product rollouts - WSJ
RE
12:10pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
09:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
Facebook : slows down new product rollouts - WSJ

10/06/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has slowed down the rollout of new products in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executives at the social media company have also put a hold on some work on existing products, the report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Facebook said it was putting a hold on the kids' version of its photo-sharing app Instagram, amid growing opposition from U.S lawmakers and advocacy groups citing safety concerns.

Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent Wall Street Journal investigation.

Adding to the troubles, it also experienced a six-hour outage on Monday due to a "faulty configuration change," preventing its 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook shares, which are mildly down in afternoon trading, have lost about 3% this week. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 387 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 939 B 939 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 332,96 $
Average target price 416,64 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC21.89%938 762
TWITTER, INC.10.54%47 666
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.19%43 622
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%42 577
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 900
GREE, INC.25.29%1 412