Facebook switches news back on in Australia, signs content deals

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc ended a
one-week blackout of Australian news on its popular social media
site on Friday and announced preliminary commercial agreements
with three small local publishers.
The moves reflected easing tensions between the U.S. company
and the Australian government, a day after the country's
parliament passed a law forcing it and Alphabet Inc's
Google to pay local media companies for using content on their
platforms.
The new law makes Australia the first nation where a
government arbitrator can set the price Facebook and Google pay
domestic media to show their content if private negotiations
fail. Canada and other countries have shown interest in
replicating Australia's reforms.
Facebook said it had signed partnership agreements with
Schwartz Media, Solstice Media and Private Media. The trio own a
mix of publications, including weekly newspapers, online
magazines and specialist periodicals.
Facebook did not disclose the financial details of the
agreements, which will become effective within 60 days if a full
deal is signed.
"These agreements will bring a new slate of premium
journalism, including some previously paywalled content, to
Facebook," the social media company said in a statement.
The non-binding agreements allay some fears that small
Australian publishers would be left out of revenue-sharing deals
with Facebook and Google.
"It's never been more important than it is now to have a
plurality of voices in the Australian press," said Schwartz
Media Chief Executive Rebecca Costello.
Facebook on Tuesday struck a similar agreement with Seven
West Media, which owns a free-to-air television network
and the main metropolitian newspaper in the city of Perth.
The Australian Broadcasting Corp has said it was also in
talks with Facebook.
Facebook and Google threatened for months to pull core
services from Australia if the media laws took effect.
While Google struck deals with several publishers including
News Corp as the legislation made its way through
parliament, Facebook took the more drastic step of blocking all
news content in Australia.
That stance led to amendments to the laws, including giving
the government the power to exempt Facebook or Google from
mandatory arbitration, and Facebook on Friday began restoring
the Australian news sites.
