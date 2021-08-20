Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Facebook : teams up with Indian firm to help provide loans to small businesses

08/20/2021 | 04:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Facebook is partnering with an Indian online lending firm to help provide loans to small domestic businesses, its country head said on Friday, as part of a push to bring more businesses to advertise on its platform.

The social media giant is joining hands with Indifi to help provide loans ranging from 500,000 rupees to 5,000,000 rupees ($6,719-$67,191) at annual interest rates of up to 20%, Ajit Mohan, Facebook India's managing director, told a virtual news conference.

Facebook said it would pay off to bolster the small business economy in India as these companies will use its apps including Instagram and WhatsApp to boost their growth.

"We're not looking to make money from this programme, we don't have any revenue share... but we are hoping this creates growth in the industry that will eventually benefit us," said Mohan, adding that Facebook had no monetary contribution towards the programme.

The loans are available to small businesses that have been advertising on Facebook or its group apps for at least 180 days. And, the programme could help drive more such firms to advertise on the social network and its apps which are highly popular in India.

India is a key growth market for Facebook with more than 410 million users, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the South Asian country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India, also benefiting from a ban on Chinese short video platform TikTok last year.

Last year, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms digital unit, which will allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of mom-and-pop stores.

Separately, WhatsApp has plans to deepen its partnership with banks to offer financial services such as pensions and insurance.

($1 = 74.4150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Sankalp Phartiyal


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 001 B 1 001 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,74x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
