FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

FB
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/06 05:29:57 pm
255.92 USD   -3.30%
05:57pFACEBOOK : to Ban QAnon Groups and Pages
DJ
05:49pHouse Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:41pMicrosoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates by race
RE
Facebook : to Ban QAnon Groups and Pages

10/06/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Facebook Inc. said it would step up its crackdown on QAnon, removing more groups and pages devoted to the fast-growing conspiracy movement that has thrived on social media.

The move, announced on Tuesday, builds on Facebook's efforts announced in August to remove QAnon pages and groups that included discussions of potential violence. The company will now ban any pages or groups dedicated to QAnon across Facebook, as well as Instagram accounts focused on QAnon content. The new policy doesn't ban individuals from posting about the movement.

The company said the new policy was based in part on an increased understanding of how QAnon messaging is evolving. "We aim to combat this more effectively with this update that strengthens and expands our enforcement against the conspiracy theory movement," the company said in a statement. Facebook also said it expects renewed attempts to evade detection and that it could update its content policies as needed.

The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on the idea that a powerful group of child traffickers control the world and are undermining President Trump with the help of other elites and mainstream news outlets. Last year a Federal Bureau of Investigation field office warned that QAnon and other conspiracies could spark violence in the U.S., and QAnon adherents have discussed future plans to round up or kill members of the supposedly evil cabal.

(More to come.)

--Jeff Horwitz contribute to this article.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 737 B 737 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 258,66 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC28.94%753 939
TWITTER47.61%37 316
MATCH GROUP, INC.38.90%29 655
LINE CORPORATION0.75%12 288
SINA CORPORATION6.44%2 539
NEW WORK SE-9.42%1 752
