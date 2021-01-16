Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in U.S.

01/16/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until at least two days after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Following the attack by supporters of President Donald Trump against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the social media company said it will now prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests and gun holsters in the United States.

"We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories," Facebook said in a blog post.

Three U.S. senators sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday asking him to permanently block advertisements of products that are clearly designed to be used in armed combat.

The senators, all Democrats, said the company must take this and other actions to "hold itself accountable for how domestic enemies of the United States have used the company's products and platform to further their own illicit aims."

Facebook on Friday blocked the creation of any new Facebook events in close proximity to places such as the White House and U.S. Capitol in Washington, as well as state capitol buildings, through Jan. 20.

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 state capitals in the run-up to the inauguration.

Buzzfeed reported this week that Facebook has been running ads for military equipment next to content promoting election misinformation and news about the violence on Jan. 6.

A Facebook company spokesperson said all the pages identified in the Buzzfeed story had been removed, and that the company was working with intelligence and terrorism experts and law enforcement. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
04:31pFACEBOOK : to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in U.S.
RE
12:15pThe Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2-
DJ
12:15pThe Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies in 2021
DJ
03:33aFACEBOOK : WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy ba..
RE
01/15WhatsApp Delays Rollout of New Privacy Policy After User Backlash -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
01/15Facebook says some users with signals like repeat violations will be restrict..
RE
01/15Facebook says conducting review of events related to inauguration, removing o..
RE
01/15Facebook blocks creation of new events near white house, capitol building, u...
RE
01/15BLACKBERRY : Facebook resolve patent fight in private deal
AQ
01/15S&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Decline, Led by Communication Services, Technology;..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 609 M - -
Net income 2020 27 012 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 716 B 716 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,83x
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 319,45 $
Last Close Price 251,36 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-7.98%715 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.22%40 124
TWITTER-16.57%35 844
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION-1.51%2 493
NEW WORK SE-9.29%1 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ