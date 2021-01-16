Facebook : to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in U.S.

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Saturday it
will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective
equipment in the United States with immediate effect until at
least two days after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's
inauguration on Jan. 20.
Following the attack by supporters of President Donald Trump
against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the social media company
said it will now prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes,
vests and gun holsters in the United States.
"We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon
enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads
for accessories," Facebook said in a blog post.
Three U.S. senators sent a letter to Facebook Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday asking him to permanently
block advertisements of products that are clearly designed to be
used in armed combat.
The senators, all Democrats, said the company must take this
and other actions to "hold itself accountable for how domestic
enemies of the United States have used the company's products
and platform to further their own illicit aims."
Facebook on Friday blocked the creation of any new Facebook
events in close proximity to places such as the White House and
U.S. Capitol in Washington, as well as state capitol buildings,
through Jan. 20.
The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for
Washington and all 50 state capitals in the run-up to the
inauguration.
Buzzfeed reported this week that Facebook has been running
ads for military equipment next to content promoting election
misinformation and news about the violence on Jan. 6.
A Facebook company spokesperson said all the pages
identified in the Buzzfeed story had been removed, and that the
company was working with intelligence and terrorism experts and
law enforcement.
