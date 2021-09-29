Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Facebook to highlight positive Instagram impact on teens in Senate hearing -testimony

09/29/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to highlight internal research that shows teenage girls felt better after using its Instagram app during a Senate hearing to be held on Thursday, according to the company's prepared testimony seen by Reuters.

The social media giant has been under fire for the past week after the Wall Street Journal reported internal documents showed Facebook was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of young users.

Antigone Davis, global head of safety at Facebook, will detail the company's previously announced efforts to better protect kids and teens online, including defaulting users under the age of 16 to private accounts when they join Instagram, according to the testimony.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced the hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online" following the Journal's reporting.

Internal Facebook research shows that among teenage girls who said they had recently felt sadness, 57% said Instagram made things better, Davis' prepared remarks show.

Among teenage girls who felt loneliness, 51% said Instagram had a positive impact, according to the testimony.

On Tuesday, a Facebook whistleblower will testify about the company and how it handles children's safety online at a Senate hearing featuring Blumenthal and Senator Marsha Blackburn. The senators did not give any information about the whistleblower.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 387 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 958 B 958 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 340,65 $
Average target price 416,46 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC24.71%960 444
TWITTER, INC.15.33%49 728
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%46 151
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.51%43 318
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 134
NEW WORK SE-25.00%1 379