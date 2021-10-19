Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : to pay up to $14.25 million to settle U.S. employment discrimination claims

10/19/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle civil claims by the U.S. government that the social media company discriminated against American workers and violated federal recruitment rules, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The two related settlements were announced by the Justice Department and Labor Department and confirmed by Facebook. The Justice Department last December filed a lawsuit accusing Facebook of giving hiring preferences to temporary workers including those who hold H-1B visas that let companies temporarily employ foreign workers in certain specialty occupations. Such visas are widely used by tech companies.

Kristen Clarke, assistant U.S. attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, called the agreement with Facebook historic.

"It represents by far the largest civil penalty the Civil Rights Division has ever recovered in the 35-year history of the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provision," Clarke said in a call with reporters, referring to a key U.S. immigration law that bars discrimination against workers because of their citizenship or immigration status.

The case centered on Facebook's use of the so-called permanent labor certification, called the PERM program.

The U.S. government said that Facebook refused to recruit or hire American workers for jobs that had been reserved for temporary visa holders under the PERM program. It also accused Facebook of "potential regulatory recruitment violations."

Facebook will pay a civil penalty under the settlement of $4.75 million, plus up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of what the government called discriminatory hiring practices.

"While we strongly believe we met the federal government's standards in our permanent labor certification (PERM) practices, we've reached agreements to end the ongoing litigation and move forward with our PERM program," a Facebook spokesperson said, adding that the company intends to "continue our focus on hiring the best builders from both the U.S. and around the world."

The settlements come at a time when Facebook is facing increasing U.S. government scrutiny over other business practices.

Facebook this month faced anger from U.S. lawmakers after former company employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen accused it of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety. Haugen has turned over thousands of documents to congressional investigators amid concerns that Facebook has harmed children's mental health and has stoked societal divisions.

The company has denied any wrongdoing.

In Tuesday's settlements, the Justice Department said that Facebook used recruitment practices designed to deter U.S. workers such as requiring applications to be submitted only by mail, refusing to consider American workers who applied for positions and hiring only temporary visa holders.

The Labor Department this year conducted audits of Facebook's pending PERM applications and uncovered other concerns about the company's recruitment efforts.

"Facebook is not above the law," U.S. Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda told reporters, adding that the Labor Department is "committed to ensuring that the PERM process is not misused by employers - regardless of their size and reach."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
01:52pFACEBOOK : to pay up to $14.25 million to settle U.S. employment discrimination claims
RE
01:08pFACEBOOK : rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
AQ
12:45pJustice dept says facebook "routinely refused to recruit, consider or hire u.s. workers..
RE
12:45pU.s. strikes settlement with facebook to resolve claims of discrimination against u.s. ..
RE
12:45pU.s. labor dept also settles with facebook over recruitment activities through its perm..
RE
12:45pFacebook will pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million, plus up to $9.5 million to victims ..
RE
12:34pØrsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore..
DJ
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP, WM Morrison, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Walt Disney...
10:50aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Chosen as Custody Partner for Facebook's New Digital Wallet
MT
10:48aALPHABET : Google May Face Russia Fine of Up to $240 Million for Failing to Delete Censore..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 40 439 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 945 B 945 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 335,34 $
Average target price 417,26 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC22.76%945 473
TWITTER, INC.19.74%51 631
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.66%44 675
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 206
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 106
GREE, INC.49.92%1 647