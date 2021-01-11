Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
01/11 05:25:10 pm
261.84 USD   -2.14%
05:52pTech Down As Speculative Bubble Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pRepublicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault
RE
05:11pFACEBOOK : to remove content with "stop the steal" phrase
RE
Facebook : to remove content with "stop the steal" phrase

01/11/2021 | 05:11pm EST
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it was treating the next two weeks as a "major civic event" and would remove certain content containing the phrase "stop the steal" from its social media platforms.

"With continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday's violence in DC, we're taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration", the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/35ykicv).

A Facebook spokeswoman clarified the company would allow posts that clearly share the "stop the steal" phrase to either condemn or to discuss neutrally.

In November, Facebook removed the "Stop the Steal" group in which supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted violent rhetoric and false claims of election fraud.

However, the company had not acted against similar rhetoric in the run-up to the election and faced criticism this week for failing to remove posts spurring on the siege of Capitol Hill.

Facebook said on Monday it would add a news digest to Facebook News during inauguration week that would include a live video of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

The company said it was keeping in place the pause on all advertisements in the U.S. about politics or elections. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in Palo Alto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 616 M - -
Net income 2020 27 012 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 762 B 762 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 319,58 $
Last Close Price 267,57 $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-2.05%762 118
TWITTER-4.93%40 842
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.40%40 374
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 503
SINA CORPORATION-0.12%2 529
NEW WORK SE-2.14%1 886
