Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook to test relaunched Instagram Lite in India

12/16/2020 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a new, less data-intensive version of its photo and video-sharing app Instagram in India, a key growth market for the U.S. social media giant.

The app, Instagram Lite, is less that 2MB in size, which will help it run smoothly on low-memory smartphones and broaden its user base, the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company said.

The company is relaunching the Lite app after closing down a previous version, which operated chiefly in emerging markets, earlier this year.

"With the test of Instagram Lite... we're aiming to democratize expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India," Instagram vice-president of product Vishal Shah said at Facebook's first 'Fuel for India' event, where the company showcased its products and services.

"We're also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite."

India is Facebook's biggest market by users.

Speaking at the event, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose said the messaging app, which has 400 million users in the country, will look to sell health insurance via partners such as SBI General Insurance to users by the end of the year.

India's flagship payments processor last month gave Facebook much-delayed approval to launch WhatsApp payments in India, but capped the rollout of the service at 20 million users.

The approval is a boost for Facebook which is looking to use payments as a way to widen its base in India, one of the world's fastest-growing internet services markets.

"We want to help grow digital payments across all segments, especially for the underserved users in India," Bose said.

WhatsApp Pay competes with Alibaba-backed Paytm, Google Pay and Walmart Inc's PhonePe in India's burgeoning fintech market.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Jan Harvey and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.36% 258.655 Delayed Quote.20.28%
ALPHABET INC. 0.50% 1758.4125 Delayed Quote.31.48%
FACEBOOK INC 0.50% 276.325 Delayed Quote.34.25%
WALMART INC. -0.05% 146.49 Delayed Quote.22.50%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
10:34aFacebook to test relaunched Instagram Lite in India
RE
07:20aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point Higher as Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Beg..
MT
07:02aFacebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws
RE
05:50aMARKET CHATTER : Facebook Reportedly Sued by Australian Regulator for Allegedly ..
MT
05:45aCovid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
DJ
01:13aZoom to set up R&D centre and hire hundreds of engineers in Singapore
RE
12:52aAustralia sues Facebook over user data
RE
12/15Zoom to set up R&D centre and hire hundreds of engineers in Singapore
RE
12/15Facebook to Shift UK Users Under California Agreements to Avoid EU Privacy La..
MT
12/15ANALYSIS : China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fin..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 598 M - -
Net income 2020 26 999 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 785 B 785 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,65x
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 318,69 $
Last Close Price 275,55 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.25%784 847
TWITTER64.81%41 905
MATCH GROUP, INC.83.70%40 121
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 548
SINA CORPORATION8.06%2 578
NEW WORK SE-7.53%1 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ