FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

04/09/2021 | 10:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post.

"We're also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state's hardest hit regions," wrote Sandberg.

Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 610 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 891 B 891 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,93 $
Last Close Price 313,02 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC14.59%891 378
TWITTER, INC.31.52%56 695
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.73%39 149
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 269
NEW WORK SE-12.14%1 646
GREE, INC.-3.64%1 149
