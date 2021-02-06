Facebook : urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Facebook is extremely concerned
about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called
on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an
official from the social media company said on Saturday.
Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of
Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but
internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.
"We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the
internet in Myanmar," said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director
of public policy, APAC emerging countries. "We strongly urge the
authorities to order the unblocking of all social media
services."
