Facebook : will add Georgia back to political ad ban after runoff elections

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will again ban
political ads in Georgia on Wednesday, after the conclusion of
the state's runoff elections, it said in a blog post on Tuesday.
"This is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the potential
for confusion or abuse," Facebook told advertisers in an email
seen by Reuters.
Last month, Facebook lifted its temporary ban for U.S.
political ads in Georgia, as the state prepared for runoff
elections that would determine which party controls the U.S.
Senate. The election was on Tuesday.
Both Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google had paused
political ads after the Nov. 3 presidential election as part of
measures to battle misinformation and other abuses.
Democrats and election experts criticized the bans, saying
they were overly blunt and blocked legitimate voter registration
efforts in Georgia. Re-enabling the ads in mid-December brought
other headaches, opening the social media platform to
accusations that it was inadequately enforcing its own policies.
Shortly after Facebook lifted the ban, American Crossroads,
a top Republican super PAC, began running ads claiming that
Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock had said, "God damn
America." Facebook's fact-checking partners found Warnock had
quoted the phrase and was not using it to express his own
sentiment.
Facebook removed the ads, but failed to catch American
Crossroads re-posting the same ads on multiple occasions over
the following weeks, taking them down only after reporting by
newsletter Popular Information.
In total, Facebook has removed 80% of the group's 63 ads
since December, according to a Reuters tally conducted using the
company's Ad Library.
Jack Pandol, communications director for American
Crossroads, said on Tuesday that most of the ads Facebook pulled
down were effectively the same, containing different versions of
the "God damn America" claim.
"Facebook disagreed with us about two of the messages we ran
on that platform, and we now have ads up that are every bit as
tough as the ones they disagreed with," he said.
The repostings prompted Facebook's advertising integrity
chief, Rob Leathern, to ask in an internal company post -
initially reported by Popular Information and independently
confirmed by Reuters - whether Facebook should penalize American
Crossroads "for attempting to circumvent our ads policies by
repeatedly posting the same content."
As of Tuesday, American Crossroads ads, including ones
containing other claims debunked by fact-checkers about Warnock,
remained on Facebook.
Facebook declined to comment on whether it had applied any
penalties to the American Crossroads account. Leathern left the
company last week.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Culliford
in New York and Katie Paul in Palo Alto; Editing by David
Gregorio and Howard Goller)