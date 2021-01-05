Facebook : will add Georgia to political ad ban after runoff elections

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that
Georgia will again be added to the social media company's
existing political ad ban on Wednesday, after the state's runoff
elections.
"This is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the potential
for confusion or abuse," Facebook told advertisers in an email
seen by Reuters.
Last month, Facebook said it would lift its temporary ban
for political ads in Georgia, as the state prepared for runoff
elections that would determine which party controls the U.S.
Senate.
Both Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google introduced pauses on
political ads after the Nov. 3 presidential election as part of
measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on the sites.
Google lifted its pause in December, saying it no longer
considered the post-election period to be a "sensitive event."
Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday that any ads about
the Georgia runoff elections would be paused and any advertisers
who were previously allowed to run ads about the Georgia runoff
elections would not be able to create new political ads.
Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on when
the overall pause would be lifted.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Elizabeth
Culliford in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)