Facebook : will remove posts with 'militarized' calls for U.S. election poll watchers

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it
would remove calls for people to engage in poll watching that
use "militarized language" or suggest the goal is to intimidate
voters or election officials, tightening the social media
company's restrictions around the U.S. elections.
Facebook also said that it would respond to candidates or
parties making premature claims of victory or contesting
declared outcomes by adding labels and notifications with
authoritative information about the state of the race.
It said it would temporarily stop running political ads in
the United States after polls close on Nov. 3.
Alphabet Inc's Google last month also said it
would block election-related ads after the polls closed for an
indefinite period. Facebook had previously said it would stop
accepting new political ads in the week before Election Day and
would reject ads prematurely claiming victory.
Republicans are mobilizing thousands of volunteers to watch
early voting sites and ballot drop boxes, part of an effort to
find evidence to back up President Donald Trump's
unsubstantiated complaints about voter fraud.
The president's son Donald Trump Jr. sought such volunteers
for an "Army for Trump's election security operation" in a
September video that racked up millions of views on social
media.
Facebook's Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert
said the company would not apply its new policy retroactively,
but confirmed that the video would be considered in violation of
its rules going forward.
"Under the new policy, if that video were to be posted again
we would indeed be removing it," she said on a call with
reporters.
