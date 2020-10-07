Facebook : will remove posts with 'militarized' calls for poll watchers

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it
would remove calls for people to engage in poll watching that
use “militarized language” or suggest the goal is to intimidate
voters or election officials, as part of the social media
company’s latest restrictions around the U.S. election.
Facebook also said in a blog post that it would respond to
candidates or parties making premature claims of victory, before
races were called by major media outlets, by adding labels and
notifications about the state of the race.
It also said it would temporarily stop running political ads
in the United States after polls close on Nov. 3.
(Reporting by Katie Paul, writing by Greg Mitchell, editing by
Peter Henderson)