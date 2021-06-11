Finding Community: Inclusive Skate Club

When Andy took up skating again, he couldn't find a community where he felt like he fit in. So he turned to Instagram and started Chub Rollz. It's there that he - and thousands of others - found the community and courage to try something new together.
'I knew that I had to not only get back into skating, but create the representation that wasn't there.' - Andy, Founder of Chub Rollz
