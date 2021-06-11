Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/11 10:35:53 am
329.88 USD   -0.78%
10:06aFINDING COMMUNITY : Inclusive Skate Club
PU
09:41aFacebook says remote working move could slow jobs growth in Ireland
RE
04:23aTech Companies Tell SEC They Support Regular Reporting on Climate Issues
DJ
Finding Community: Inclusive Skate Club

06/11/2021 | 10:06am EDT
When Andy took up skating again, he couldn't find a community where he felt like he fit in. So he turned to Instagram and started Chub Rollz. It's there that he - and thousands of others - found the community and courage to try something new together.

'I knew that I had to not only get back into skating, but create the representation that wasn't there.' - Andy, Founder of Chub Rollz

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 732 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 943 B 943 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,44x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 384,54 $
Last Close Price 332,46 $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC21.71%942 679
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%109 648
TWITTER, INC.11.36%48 007
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.16%38 347
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 716
NEW WORK SE-12.68%1 672