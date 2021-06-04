Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

G7 nations 'just one millimeter' from historic tax deal

06/04/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first in-person meeting of the Group of 7 finance ministers since the health crisis could be on the verge of producing a breakthrough.

Economic leaders from the G7, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.S. and the U.K., gathered together for talks on Friday, and are " just one millimeter" from a historic global tax deal being pushed by the U.S., French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the BBC.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on behalf of the White House, proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, which is below the lowest rate of any of the G7 nations.

A particular focus of the minimum tax rate are the big international tech firms like Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet, which are adept at exploiting the differences in varying corporate tax codes.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak:

"It is increasingly clear that in a complex, global, digital economy, we cannot continue to rely on a tax system that was largely designed in the 1920s. And I will just say this: the world has noticed. And I believe they have high expectations for what we all can agree over the coming days."

A deal could raise tens of billions of dollars for governments, offsetting the big spending done by many governments to prop-up their economies during the health crisis.

Finance ministers speaking to the press were optimistic that an agreement could be reached before talks wrap up on Saturday.

There are, however, some major hurdles to clear before a deal is reached, including what the minimum tax rate should be, and how the rules should be drawn up to ensure that companies pay their fair share of taxes.

Any agreement between finance ministers lays the groundwork for more intense talks next week when their bosses - presidents and prime ministers - gather in England.

Whatever is decided would then need to have buy in from the wider G20, which includes the world's richest nations, as well as developing economies. That group meets in July.


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:34pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs da..
RE
05:32pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs da..
RE
05:31pTech Up As Fears About Rising Treasury Yields Abate -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03:48pFACEBOOK  : Suspends Trump's Accounts for Two Years Following Capitol Violence
MT
02:59pFACEBOOK  : suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess
AQ
02:38pFACEBOOK  : suspends ex-U.S. president Trump's account for 2 years
AQ
02:07pSTREET COLOR : Facebook Reportedly Plans to Launch Newsletter Business Named 'Bu..
MT
01:28pG7 nations 'just one millimetre' from historic tax deal
RE
01:16pFACEBOOK  : Suspends Trump's Accounts for 2 Years
MT
12:58pFACEBOOK  : Suspends Former US President Donald Trump For Two Years Following Ja..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 753 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 924 B 924 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 385,40 $
Last Close Price 326,04 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC19.36%924 475
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 538
TWITTER, INC.5.28%45 388
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.51%36 976
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 545
NEW WORK SE-13.93%1 642