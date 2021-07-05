Google, Facebook, Twitter may quit Hong Kong

The trio are said to be concerned over the city's proposed crackdown on malicious sharing of individuals' personal data, or so-called 'doxxing'.

That's where private information - such as real names and addresses - is revealed online without permission.

New laws could make the online giants liable for such content when posted by their users.

Hong Kong reportedly proposed the legal changes following the 2019 protests there, when police officers were said to face doxxing.

An industry group representing the firms has sent a letter to city officials.

The letter says their staff could be at risk of 'severe sanctions'.

And warns that the only way to avoid that would be to stop offering their services in the city.