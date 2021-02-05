Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

02/05/2021 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessary.

Only rolled out previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was originally slated for launch last June. But Alphabet Inc-owned Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement for Google and Facebook to pay Australian media companies for content, unprecedented anywhere else in the world.

The tech firm, still lobbying the Australian government in private meetings, has previously said was the legislation was "unworkable" and would force it to pull out of the country altogether if implemented.

With the legislation now before a parliamentary inquiry, Friday's launch of News Showcase in Australia will see it will pay seven domestic outlets, including the Canberra Times, to use their content.

Financial details of the content deals weren't disclosed, and Canberra Times publisher Australian Community Media didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google said on Friday it looked forward to striking agreements with more Australian publishers, whose position has been bolstered by Canberra's aggressive push back against Facebook and Google.

"This provides an alternative to model put forward by the Australian government," said Derek Wilding, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney's Centre for Media Transition.

"What remains to be seen is if larger publishers sign on to the product," said Wilding.

Last month Reuters said it had signed a deal with Google to be the first global news provider to Google News Showcase. Reuters is owned by news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp.

Also last month Google and a French publishers' lobby agreed to a copyright framework for the tech firm to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.

Under Canberra's proposed legislation, Google and Facebook would have to pay Australian publishers and broadcasters for content included in search results or news feeds. If they failed strike a deal with publishers, a government-appointed arbitrator would decide the price.

While Google's public stance on potentially leaving the country remains firm, Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Google's approach had been "constructive" in recent days during private meetings.

"The Prime Minister (Scott Morrison) and myself and (Communications Minister) Paul Fletcher had a very constructive discussion with the head of Google just yesterday," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

"In that discussion ... they re-committed to Australia, we re-committed [to the legislation]."

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its contacts with the government.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Colin Packham


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.26% 2053.63 Delayed Quote.17.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.08% 6.4855 Delayed Quote.1.44%
FACEBOOK INC -0.06% 266.49 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.39% 107.6 Delayed Quote.3.69%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
02/04Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's c..
RE
02/04Australian drone firm reshapes strategy over Google pull-out threat
RE
02/04FACEBOOK : REFILE-FOCUS-Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by m..
RE
02/04Looming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
RE
02/04GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
RE
02/04Klobuchar Introduces Bill Raising Bar for Tech Deals--Update
DJ
02/04Pinterest beats estimates on ad spending recovery, strong user growth
RE
02/04FACEBOOK : faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military
RE
02/04Instagram removes hundreds of accounts tied to username hacking
RE
02/04Instagram disables hundreds of accounts tied to hacking of 'OG' usernames
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 526 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 759 B 759 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 336,89 $
Last Close Price 266,49 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-2.44%759 331
TWITTER0.79%43 301
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.37%36 933
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION0.26%2 520
NEW WORK SE-15.71%1 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ