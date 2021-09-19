Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband

09/19/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong opposition trade union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, said on Sunday it would disband, adding to several civil society organisations that have ceased operating in the financial hub this year.

The organisation passed a motion last week to disband, HKCTU Co-President Joe Wong told a news conference.

"We want to apologise to the people of Hong Kong that we cannot continue," Wong said tearfully, adding that some members had recently recieved messages threatening their safety.

Concerns have deepened over a crackdown on opposition groups in the Asian financial hub since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year, stoking fears about the shrinking space for dissent.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has denied that the government is carrying out a crackdown on civil society and authorities say all law enforcement actions have been based on evidence and have nothing to do with the political beliefs of those arrested.

The HKCTU says that it represents more than 93 affiliated organisations and that its duties include organising independent trade unions, resolving labour disputes and providing vocational training and education for workers.

During Hong Kong's anti-government protests in 2019 it ran crash courses about establishing unions https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-protests-unions-idUSKBN1Z9007 for the many new organisations that were created at that time, partly in an effort to protect workers from being punished by employers for expressing their views.

HKCTU co-founder Lee Cheuk-yan is in jail over his role in the protests, while its chief executive, Mung Siu Tat, announced on Facebook that he had left Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's largest teachers' union https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/hong-kong-teachers-union-disband-due-drastic-political-situation-2021-08-10, also an HKCTU affiliate, last month announced it would disband after the city's Education Bureau severed ties and accused the group of helping to infiltrate schools with politics.

(Reporting by Pak Yiu; Writing by Alun John; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)

By Pak Yiu


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
09/18Facebook says WSJ allegations are 'mischaracterizations,' confer 'false motiv..
RE
09/18FACEBOOK : What the Wall Street Journal Got Wrong
PU
09/18PRESS RELEASE : FDA Advisory Committee Votes -2-
DJ
09/17FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
09/17Communication Services Shares Move Lower - Communication Services Roundup
DJ
09/17US Stocks Drop as Large-Cap Techs Lose Luster; Consumer Sentiment Disappoints..
MT
09/17FACEBOOK : Ireland raises privacy question over Facebook smart glasses
RE
09/17Vaccine bookings jump in Italy after COVID health pass made mandatory
RE
09/17FACEBOOK : Jefferies Adjusts Facebook's Price Target to $440 from $425, Keeps Bu..
MT
09/17VC DAILY : Question: What's Top of Mind for VCs as -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 40 634 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 028 B 1 028 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 364,72 $
Average target price 416,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC33.52%1 028 308
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%54 108
TWITTER, INC.15.36%49 744
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.94%43 498
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 466
NEW WORK SE-21.07%1 458