Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hungarian PM cuts local business tax, Budapest's opposition mayor cries foul

12/19/2020 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government will extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments until July and halve a local business tax collected by municipalities, a move strongly criticised on Saturday by Budapest's opposition lord mayor.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that local tax for small and medium-sized businesses would be halved from Jan. 1 to support jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

The local business tax is a vital source of revenue for municipalities. Opposition leaders said the tax cut would jeopardise public services and allow the nationalist government to exert political pressure on cities.

Orban said towns with fewer than 25,000 inhabitants would receive support from the government, while the financial situation of bigger municipalities would be "considered one by one."

"Halving this tax does not manage this crisis, but deepens it," Budapest's lord mayor Gergely Karacsony, a liberal sociologist, said on his Facebook page.

The opposition amalgamated in October 2019 and handed Orban's party its first major setback, wrestling back control of Budapest and some other big cities in a local municipal election.

Orban, in power for a decade, faces tough elections in 2022, fighting the effects of the pandemic against an opposition that has unified for the first time to unseat him.

The government projects gross domestic output will shrink by about 6% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Orban said on Saturday that the government will cover two-thirds of wage costs of businesses in December and January that have to temporarily close in the tourism and hotel sector, as well as restaurants and private bus companies.

Families with children or expecting a child will be eligible for a preferential loan of up to 6 million forints and non-refundable grants to renovate their homes.

"We made these decisions...and we hope we can save several hundred thousands of jobs," Orban said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than;Editing by Alexander Smith and Christina Fincher)

By Krisztina Than


© Reuters 2020
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:45aMeet the Lawyer Trying to Keep Google From Being Broken Up
DJ
12/18MODERNA, EXXON, ALPHABET, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
12/18Tech Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/18Zoom Executive in China Charged With Disrupting Tiananmen Memorials
DJ
12/18WhatsApp to bring voice and video calls to desktop next year
RE
12/18WhatsApp to bring voice and video calls to desktop next year
RE
12/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Microsoft attacked, Coca-Cola cuts jobs...
12/18FACEBOOK : Keeping People Safe and Informed About the Coronavirus
PU
12/18UNILEVER : To Resume Ads On American Social Media Platforms In January 2021
MT
12/18FACEBOOK : REFILE-YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 603 M - -
Net income 2020 27 009 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 787 B 787 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 318,67 $
Last Close Price 276,40 $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.67%787 268
TWITTER74.32%44 324
MATCH GROUP, INC.88.86%41 246
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 567
SINA CORPORATION6.51%2 540
NEW WORK SE-4.11%1 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ