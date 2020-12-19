Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will
extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments
until July to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis,
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
Posting on his Facebook page, Orban also said that a local
tax for small and medium-sized businesses will be halved from
the beginning of January to help support jobs.
This tax will hit municipalities as the local business tax
is a vital source of revenue for them. Orban said towns with
fewer than 25,000 inhabitants will receive support from the
government, while the financial situation of bigger
municipalities "will be considered one by one."
Hungary's government projects gross domestic output will
shrink by about 6% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Orban said the government will cover two-thirds of wage
costs of businesses in December and January that have to
temporarily close in the tourism and hotel sector, as well as
restaurants and private bus companies.
Families with children or expecting a child will be eligible
for a preferential loan of up to 6 million forints and
non-refundable grants to renovate their homes, the prime
minister added.
"We made these decisions...and we hope we can save several
hundred thousands of jobs," Orban said.
Nationalist Orban has said he expects Hungary to emerge from
the pandemic by around April. Vaccinations are expected to start
on Dec. 27 or 28.
Orban, in power for a decade, faces tough elections in 2022,
fighting the effects of the pandemic against an opposition that
has unified for the first time to unseat him.
