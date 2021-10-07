Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/07 12:50:15 pm
335.2 USD   +0.47%
12:33pIBM mandates all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8
RE
10:07aFACEBOOK : Connectivity Technologies for the Next Billion People
PU
09:37aINSIDER SELL : Facebook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IBM mandates all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8

10/07/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - IBM said on Thursday it requires all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, or they will face unpaid suspension.

This comes in the light of U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate last month ordering all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with a few exceptions, and private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly..

IBM, which is a federal contractor, has tens of thousands of U.S. employees.

IBM had previously said it would allow only fully vaccinated U.S. employees to return to offices. However, the new policy applies to all U.S. employees, even those working from home. Some can, however, claim exemption from the rule on medical and religious grounds.

With the resurgence of cases due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, major tech companies including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have also mandated vaccinations for employees.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.69% 2797.78 Delayed Quote.56.98%
FACEBOOK INC 0.27% 334.9401 Delayed Quote.22.14%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.99% 295.98 Delayed Quote.31.78%
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 380 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 941 B 941 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 333,64 $
Average target price 416,22 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC22.14%940 679
TWITTER, INC.13.19%48 805
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.05%44 416
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%42 644
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 852
GREE, INC.26.12%1 422