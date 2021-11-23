Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Summary 
Summary

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/23/2021 | 03:22pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Facebook is the subject of a “60 Minutes” segment aired on October 3, 2021, in which a company whistleblower made multiple allegations against the Company, including that it has misled the market about its efforts to combat misinformation. On October 4, 2021, the Company’s main platform and other platforms it owns including Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a massive outage that continued much of the day. The Company has not provided an explanation for the outage as of market close on the same day. Based on this news, shares of Facebook fell by as much as 6% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 70 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 949 B 949 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 341,01 $
Average target price 403,70 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC24.84%948 608
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%50 412
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.38%38 786
TWITTER, INC.-12.63%37 759
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 433
GREE, INC.72.56%1 750