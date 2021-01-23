Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

ITALY PM CONTE SAYS DELAYS IN VACCINE DELIVERIES AMOUNT TO SERIOUS CONTRACT VIOLATIONS - FACEBOOK

01/23/2021 | 11:32am EST
© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 785 M - -
Net income 2020 27 084 M - -
Net cash 2020 60 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 782 B 782 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,61x
EV / Sales 2021 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 321,73 $
Last Close Price 274,50 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC0.49%781 856
TWITTER-11.25%38 128
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.74%37 504
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION1.65%2 573
NEW WORK SE-11.25%1 700
