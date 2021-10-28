Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/28 03:05:57 pm
322.375 USD   +3.25%
Introducing Meta: A Social Technology Company

10/28/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
Today at Connect 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together our apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta's focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can't be together - and do things together you couldn't do in the physical world. It's the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it's ushering in a new chapter for our company. Mark shared more about this vision in a founder's letter.

Our annual Connect conference brings together augmented and virtual reality developers, content creators, marketers and others to celebrate the industry's momentum and growth. This year's virtual event explored what experiences in the metaverse could feel like over the next decade - from social connection, to entertainment, gaming, fitness, work, education and commerce. We also announced new tools to help people build for the metaverse, including Presence Platform, which will enable new mixed reality experiences on Quest 2, and a $150-million investment in immersive learning to train the next generation of creators.

You can watch the full Connect keynote and learn more about how the metaverse will unlock new opportunities at meta.com. You can also learn more about our work over the past several months to develop the Meta brand on our design blog. Read all our news in the posts below:

Our corporate structure is not changing, however, how we report on our financials will. Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs. We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on December 1. Today's announcement does not affect how we use or share data.

See also: Building the Metaverse Responsibly, Expanding Horizon: New Funding to Support Creators, Introducing Our New Company Brand (2019)

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 18:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 911 M - -
Net cash 2021 61 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 869 B 869 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,2%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC14.30%868 521
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%56 588
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.81%44 740
TWITTER, INC.1.22%43 645
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 494
GREE, INC.56.53%1 727