Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict

JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - "God Bless You Donald and
Melania" read the poster hanging over an Israeli highway during
the U.S. election campaign. In nearby Palestinian areas,
anti-Trump graffiti adorned walls.
Perhaps nowhere outside his own country did President Donald
Trump polarise opinion more than in Israel and the Palestinian
Territories, where to many he was either hero or villain.
Israel treasures its ties with leaders of the United States,
traditionally the country's closest ally. But Trump and Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had an especially close public
relationship.
That bond meant Trump's face was everywhere in Israel. His
image even adorned Netanyahu's own election posters and featured
prominently on the Israeli premier's Facebook page.
"Trump Heights" was the name given to a new settlement in
the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, after he recognised Israel's
claim to sovereignty over the plateau that was captured from
Syria in a 1967 war.
Trump's name also adorns the wall of the U.S. Embassy he
moved to Jerusalem in 2018.
Such decisions infuriated Palestinians, who claim east
Jerusalem as a future capital and considered Trump's backing for
Israel as undermining their own goal of statehood. Palestinians
had no political contacts with Trump for most of his presidency.
The animosity between Trump and the Palestinian leadership
made him a target of protest art.
Huge Trump images - one of the U.S. leader embracing an
Israeli watchtower - have been painted on the Israeli military
wall that cuts through the occupied West Bank, joining other
acerbic political graffiti sprayed on by Palestinians.
"Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't calling," wrote
one graffiti artist, channeling U.S. rapper Eminem, above a
Trump portrait in Bethlehem. "I left my cell, my pager and the
White House phone at the bottom."
